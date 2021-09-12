.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pilot error, failure to follow safety rules lead to Air India plane crash in August

  • Font
Officials inspect the wreckage of an Air India Express jet at Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala, on August 8, 2020. (AFP)
Officials inspect the wreckage of an Air India Express jet at Calicut International Airport in Karipur, Kerala, on August 8, 2020. (AFP)

Pilot error, failure to follow safety rules lead to Air India plane crash in August

Reuters, Mumbai

Published: Updated:

Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, the country’s worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said in a report on Saturday.

The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Calicut International Airport in the southern state of Kerala in heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2020.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to standard operating procedures by the pilot flying,” says the report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that probes plane accidents.

The pilot “continued an unstabilized approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway”, instead of doing a “go around”, the agency says in the 257-page report, published after a year-long investigation.

A go-around is a standard procedure in which the pilot abandons a landing attempt deemed unsafe and tries again.

In spite of being asked to go around by the pilot monitoring the landing, the pilot flying the aircraft failed to do so, the agency said, and the monitoring pilot also failed to take over the controls and execute the order.

The aircraft had already made one failed attempt to land before it overran the 2,700-meter (8,900-foot) runway. The airport is known as a table-top because its runways have steep drops at one or both ends.

The crash at the airport in Kozhikode was India’s worst passenger aircraft accident since 2010, when another Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot a table-top runway in Mangalore, a city in the south, and slid down a hill, killing 158 people.

Read more:

India begins examination of plane’s black box after deadly Air India Express crash

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

Dubai plane collision: Jets ‘clip’ each other on airport taxiway

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami US football fans save falling cat using American flag at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks
Top Content
Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30 Saudi Arabia extends visas for expats, residents stuck abroad until Nov 30
‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how ‘You are what you eat’: Your diet may be affecting your mental health, here’s how
Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan Watch: Women in full burqas march in support of Taliban in Afghanistan
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks Taliban raise their flag over Afghan presidential palace as US marks 9/11 attacks
Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport Explosives-laden drone targets US forces at Iraq's Erbil airport
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More