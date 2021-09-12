.
.
.
.
Pope Francis lands in Budapest to read mass, meet PM

Pope Francis salutes a Carabiniere as he boards a plane for Budapest and Slovakia on September 12, 2021 at Rome’s Fiumicino international airport. (AFP)
AFP, Budapest

Pope Francis arrived in Budapest on Sunday to celebrate a mass and meet with the anti-migration Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The pope’s plane touched down just before 7.45 a.m. local time (0545 GMT), according to an AFP reporter traveling with the pontiff.

