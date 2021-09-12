.
Qatar’s foreign minister most senior official to visit Kabul since Taliban takeover

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on September 9, 2021. (AFP)
Afghanistan

AFP

Qatar’s foreign minister, who is also the country’s deputy premier, was briefly in Afghanistan Sunday, becoming the most senior diplomat to visit the country since the Taliban’s takeover on August 15.

A Taliban official tweeted that Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met senior officials of the new Afghan regime, although details of their talks were not disclosed.

Pakistan, Qatar urge humanitarian aid to Afghanistan unconditioned by Taliban rule World News Pakistan, Qatar urge humanitarian aid to Afghanistan unconditioned by Taliban rule

The group released pictures of Sheikh Mohammad meeting new Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, while photographs of him with former president Hamid Karzai were circulating on social media.

Qatar has long acted as a mediator on Afghanistan, hosting the Taliban’s talks with the United States under former president Donald Trump, and then with the now deposed Afghan government of president Ashraf Ghani.

It is also supporting tens of thousands of Afghans who were evacuated in the final weeks of the US-led occupation as they are processed before heading to other nations.

No country has yet formally recognized the new Taliban government – and only three did during the first rule of the hardline Islamists from 1996-2001.

