Saudi police arrest man for hunting endangered gazelles, possessing illegal weapons

Saudi Arabia’s Qassim region police arrested a Saudi citizen for hunting endangered gazelles and possessing prohibited hunting weapons and ammunition, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Friday.

The arrest was in coordination with the Kingdom’s Special Forces for Environmental Security.

“A citizen was arrested in possession of two endangered (Reem) gazelles, prohibited hunting weapons and their ammunition,” SPA reported.

According to the news agency, the man had robbed one of the private properties, hunted and slaughtered the two gazelles.

He was referred to the Public Prosecution Department after his arrest.

Penalties for using weapons in Saudi Arabia

The penalty for using a shotgun is a fine of 100,000 riyals ($26,662), and the penalty for hunting Reem gazelles is a fine of 25,000 riyals ($6,665) per animal, while the penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of 10,000 riyals ($2,666), as per Saudi Arabia’s Executive Regulations for Hunting Wildlife.

Last month, a group of men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ in a video that has since gone viral on social media in Saudi Arabia were in violation of the Kingdom’s regulations, authorities said in a statement.

In the video, a man was seen boasting to his friends about the benefits of kangaroo meat while the animal sat in a cage in the back of a pickup truck.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife said that the men had violated regulations that prohibited the killing or harming of live animal wildlife.

