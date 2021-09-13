.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

California man with knives arrested near Democratic HQ: US Capitol Police

  • Font
A US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US September 13, 2021. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)
A US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US September 13, 2021. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

California man with knives arrested near Democratic HQ: US Capitol Police

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Capitol Police arrested a California man with multiple knives in his truck marked with white supremacist symbols near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, police said on Monday.

Around midnight, a Capitol Police officer was on patrol when he noticed a pickup truck with a bayonet and a machete inside of it, and a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it, the police department said in a news release.

The truck was parked near the DNC headquarters, which borders the US Capitol complex, the statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police identified the driver as Donald Craighead, 44, of Oceanside, California. Craighead was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

Craighead said he was “on patrol” and began talking about white supremacist ideology, the Capitol Police statement said.

A Saturday rally is planned by supporters of the roughly 600 people charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 riot involving backers of then-President Donald Trump.

Police will reinstall a tall fence around the US Capitol ahead of the rally, two sources familiar with the security planning told Reuters.

Read more:

‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

Republicans in US Senate block probe of Capitol riot

Two dead, including police officer, after suspect rams vehicle into US Capitol Police

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More