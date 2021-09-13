.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Greece says two dead as private plane flying from Israel crashes near island

  • Font
A file photo shows Hellenic Rescue Team members take part in an exercise on a boat on the Greek island of Samos on September 1, 2016. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP)
A file photo shows Hellenic Rescue Team members take part in an exercise on a boat on the Greek island of Samos. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP)

Greece says two dead as private plane flying from Israel crashes near island

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Two people were killed on Monday when a light aircraft crashed into the sea close to the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities said.

The small private aircraft, that was flying from Israel to the Greek island with two persons on board, crashed close to the island’s airport.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We recovered two bodies from the spot,” a coast guard official told Reuters without providing further details.

“The aircraft crashed about a mile south from the airport,” a second official said.

Read more:

People evacuated as new wildfire hits island in Greece

Greece completes 40 km border wall with Turkey to deter potential Afghan migrants

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More