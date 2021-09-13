Greece says two dead as private plane flying from Israel crashes near island

Two people were killed on Monday when a light aircraft crashed into the sea close to the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities said.

The small private aircraft, that was flying from Israel to the Greek island with two persons on board, crashed close to the island’s airport.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We recovered two bodies from the spot,” a coast guard official told Reuters without providing further details.

“The aircraft crashed about a mile south from the airport,” a second official said.

Read more:

People evacuated as new wildfire hits island in Greece

Greece completes 40 km border wall with Turkey to deter potential Afghan migrants