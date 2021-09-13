.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Italy investigates alleged kidnap of cable crash survivor to Israel

  • Font
Rescuers search for evidence in the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP)
Rescuers search for evidence in the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP)

Italy investigates alleged kidnap of cable crash survivor to Israel

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The grandfather of a boy who was the only survivor of a cable car disaster in Italy has been placed under investigation for allegedly kidnapping the child and taking him to Israel, a legal source said on Monday.

Six-year-old Eitan Biran’s parents, younger brother and 11 other people all died in the crash in northern Italy in May.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The boy moved in with his paternal aunt in northern Italy, and his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, picked him up on Saturday for a pre-planned family visit, the aunt told reporters.

However, the pair did not return and Italian media reported that they had driven across the nearby border to Switzerland and were flown by a private jet to Tel Aviv.

Italy probes cable car crash that killed 14 as child survivor recovers World News Italy probes cable car crash that killed 14 as child survivor recovers

“The maternal grandfather arrived in the morning as planned, for a day of leisure ... it was a normal visiting day. But Eitan did not come home,” Aya Biran Nirko, the aunt who was granted the boy’s custody last June, told reporters.

Peleg’s lawyers acknowledged in a statement that he had taken the boy to Israel. They said Peleg had “acted on impulse” because he was worried about his grandson’s health and after being excluded from legal proceedings related to the boy’s custody.

A legal source said prosecutors in the northern Italian city of Pavia have opened an investigation into kidnapping. The prosecutors’ office declined to comment.

Israeli media reported that Eitan’s maternal aunt Gali Peleg, who filed for adoption last August claiming that the boy was being held hostage, had denied committing any crime.

“We did not kidnap him. We brought him home ... I am only speaking to clarify that we have acted for the good of Eitan,” she was quoted as telling Israel’s 103 FM radio station.

Magistrates are still investigating why the cable car, which connected the northern town of Stresa, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, to the nearby Mottarone mountain, plunged to the ground.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx UAE property giants behind $492 mln Bahrain tourism investment influx
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More