UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Biden this month: The Times

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stans next to U.S. President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson stans next to U.S. President Joe Biden during a plenary session at a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will attempt to patch up Britain’s frayed relationship with US President Joe Biden’s administration at a White House meeting between the two leaders this month, The Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources on both sides.

Johnson is expected to hold talks with Biden during a four-day trip to the US for the UN general assembly, which starts in New York on Sept. 21, the report said.

Explore More