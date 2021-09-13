.
UN alarmed by escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Michelle Bachelet afp
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. (AFP)
Afghanistan

Reuters

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Monday she is profoundly alarmed by the escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, calling for a mechanism to monitor the evolving situation in the country.

Treatment of women

The United Nations’ human rights chief criticized the Taliban’s human rights record since seizing power in Afghanistan, noting that stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women.

“Importantly, and in contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women’s rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere,” Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She also expressed dismay at the composition of the Taliban’s new government, noting the absence of women and its dominance by ethnic Pashtun.

