.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Uzbekistan deports Afghan servicemen who crossed border during Taliban takeover

  • Font
Uzbek soldiers guard a checkpoint, two kilometers from “Friendship Bridge” over the Amu Darya river, which separates Uzbekistan and Afghanistan near Termez on August 15, 2021. (Temur Ismailov/AFP)
Uzbek soldiers guard a checkpoint, two kilometers from “Friendship Bridge” over the Amu Darya river, which separates Uzbekistan and Afghanistan near Termez on August 15, 2021. (Temur Ismailov/AFP)
Afghanistan

Uzbekistan deports Afghan servicemen who crossed border during Taliban takeover

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Uzbekistan deported all Afghan servicemen and nationals to an unspecified country on September 12-13 after they illegally crossed the border from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Many Afghans rushed across the land border with Uzbekistan as violence surged with the withdrawal of US-led forces and the Taliban’s lightning takeover of most of the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In mid August, Uzbekistan’s foreign ministry said that the first group of 84 Afghan soldiers made no attempts to resist when Uzbek border guards detained them but instead sought medical help.

Read more:

Uzbekistan says in close contact with Taliban, warns over border violations

Afghans sell belongings at Kabul bazaars in attempt to fund their escape

Investigation casts doubt on US drone strike in Afghanistan that killed family of 10

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade Israeli PM visits Egypt to meet President al-Sisi in first official trip in a decade
Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash Latvian ministry issues apology over military drill after social media backlash
Top Content
Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency  Golden Visa: UAE doctors react to receiving long-term 10-year residency 
Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction  Mohammed Hadid’s multi-million-dollar mansion to be demolished after auction 
Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report Anti-Taliban resistance leader Ahmad Massoud still in Afghanistan: Report
UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14 UAE’s Air Arabia to resume direct Saudi Arabia flights from Sept. 14
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway World’s largest container ship to cross Suez Canal after sister ship blocked waterway
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More