Uzbekistan deports Afghan servicemen who crossed border during Taliban takeover

Uzbekistan deported all Afghan servicemen and nationals to an unspecified country on September 12-13 after they illegally crossed the border from Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Many Afghans rushed across the land border with Uzbekistan as violence surged with the withdrawal of US-led forces and the Taliban’s lightning takeover of most of the country.

In mid August, Uzbekistan’s foreign ministry said that the first group of 84 Afghan soldiers made no attempts to resist when Uzbek border guards detained them but instead sought medical help.

