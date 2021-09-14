.
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’

Afghan women share images of themselves dressed in their bright and colorful national attire on social media. (Twitter/DrFatimaKakkar)
Afghan women share images of themselves dressed in their bright and colorful national attire on social media. (Twitter/DrFatimaKakkar)

Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Afghan women shared images of themselves dressed in their bright and colorful national attire and took to social media to post pictures of themselves in a campaign to rebel against the Taliban enforced dress code.

Dozens of images shared on social media were tagged with the hashtag “Do not touch my clothes” and “Afghanistan culture”.

The Taliban have imposed on women the burqa (a full-length black gown covering the body from head to toe) and the niqab (a face veil which covers everything except for the eyes).

Ever since the group seized control of Afghanistan, the international community has had concerns about women’s fate in the country.

The Taliban mounted a charm offensive to rehabilitate their hardline image from their 1996-2001 era, when women were not allowed to leave their homes without a male escort, had to be veiled, and were not allowed to work at most jobs except in healthcare.

However, women activists and former female political leaders said they expected to be treated as “second class” citizens at best.

The Taliban’s newly announced cabinet also doesn’t include a single woman and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs was apparently disbanded.

The Taliban also segregated between male and female students in educational institutes, separating them with a curtain in some classes, and assigning separate classrooms for each gender in other cases.

Senior Taliban figure, Waheedullah Hashimi, told Reuters on Monday that women should not be allowed to work alongside men.

