Indian teen dies after mistaking rat poison for toothpaste in Mumbai 

Indian teen dies after mistaking rat poison for toothpaste in Mumbai

An Indian teen has died in Mumbai after accidentally brushing her teeth with rat poison after mistaking it for toothpaste, police told local media sources on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who had gotten up on the morning of September 3 to brush her teeth as usual, accidentally reached for the poison tube instead of her toothpaste.

After noticing that the paste tasted unusual, she realized her mistake and tried to wash out the poison from her mouth, according to the media reports. She quickly began feeling unwell but was afraid to tell her family and resorted to taking pain killers to fight the horrible stomachache that ensued.

After taking their daughter to multiple hospitals to determine the cause of her sudden illness, the young girl confessed her mishap to her mother after days of suffering in silence.

Her family then took her to another hospital on September 12, but despite all efforts the 18-year-old died that evening, according to police.

Police said they collected samples for forensic analysis but concluded that she died due to poisoning.

