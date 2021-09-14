.
Notting Hill crash: Three dead after car smashes into London building, catches fire

The car crash occurred on the Great Western Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the London Metropolitan Police. (Illustrative photo: AP)
The car crash occurred on the Great Western Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the London Metropolitan Police. (Illustrative photo: AP)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene after a car crashed into a residential building in Notting Hill, west London, and exploded into a fireball, according to local UK media reports.

The car crash occurred on the Great Western Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the London Metropolitan Police.

Emergency services who were called to the crash site at around 4:50 am found the vehicle on fire, Sky News reported.

Witnesses on the scene told local media that the driver of the car could be heard screaming for help right before the car exploded into a fireball explosion.

“I came out to see what had happened and two guys were trying to get their friend out of the car, but it was being engulfed in flames. They had the door open and the man was screaming, but they couldn’t get him out and ran away. The next minute the car exploded in a fireball - there’s not really anything anyone could have done,” one witness was quoted as saying by The Sun newspaper.

Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York

Dozens killed in bus crash in Mali

Italy investigates alleged kidnap of cable crash survivor to Israel

