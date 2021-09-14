.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US reviewing if drone strike against ISIS in Afghanistan killed civilian aid worker

  • Font
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Hearing to examine the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan on Capitol Hill on September. 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Hearing to examine the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan on Capitol Hill on September. 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

US reviewing if drone strike against ISIS in Afghanistan killed civilian aid worker

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US is investigating whether a drone strike it conducted against ISIS in Afghanistan last month killed a civilian aid worker, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

On August 26, ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Kabul airport which lead to the deaths of 13 US servicemen along with over a 100 Afghans.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Less than 48 hours later, the US retaliated with a drone strike, which the Pentagon said killed a “facilitator and a planner” of ISIS-K, the arm of the group in Afghanistan. At the time, the Pentagon said there were no civilian casualties.

However, the New York Times reported that an Afghan family said the US drone strike killed 10 of its members, including seven children.

The drone’s missile struck a vehicle in the street and spraying shrapnel. The NYT identified the individual in the car as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a US aid group.

Asked about whether the strike killed an aid worker during testimony at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Blinken said, “I don't know because we're reviewing it.”

“The administration is, of course, reviewing that strike,” Blinken said, adding that there will be a “full assessment”.

Read more:

Afghan family says US drone strike killed 10, including seven children: Report

US drone strike killed two ‘high profile’ ISIS targets: Pentagon

US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
Iran will have enough fuel for a nuclear warhead within a month: Experts Iran will have enough fuel for a nuclear warhead within a month: Experts
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit Saudi Arabia to fine people who attempt to perform Umrah without permit
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities to terror list
Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father Abu Dhabi court sentences Emirati man to death for killing his father
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More