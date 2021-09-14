US reviewing if drone strike against ISIS in Afghanistan killed civilian aid worker

The US is investigating whether a drone strike it conducted against ISIS in Afghanistan last month killed a civilian aid worker, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

On August 26, ISIS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Kabul airport which lead to the deaths of 13 US servicemen along with over a 100 Afghans.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Less than 48 hours later, the US retaliated with a drone strike, which the Pentagon said killed a “facilitator and a planner” of ISIS-K, the arm of the group in Afghanistan. At the time, the Pentagon said there were no civilian casualties.

However, the New York Times reported that an Afghan family said the US drone strike killed 10 of its members, including seven children.

The drone’s missile struck a vehicle in the street and spraying shrapnel. The NYT identified the individual in the car as Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime worker for a US aid group.

Asked about whether the strike killed an aid worker during testimony at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Blinken said, “I don't know because we're reviewing it.”

“The administration is, of course, reviewing that strike,” Blinken said, adding that there will be a “full assessment”.

Read more:

Afghan family says US drone strike killed 10, including seven children: Report

US drone strike killed two ‘high profile’ ISIS targets: Pentagon

US should have informed us before conducting airstrike: Taliban