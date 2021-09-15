.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

‘Tragic death’: Canada man crushed to death by own car in McDonald’s drive-thru

  • Font
The golden arches of McDonalds, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, Oct. 17, 2011. (AP)
The golden arches of McDonalds, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, Oct. 17, 2011. (AP)

‘Tragic death’: Canada man crushed to death by own car in McDonald’s drive-thru

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A Canadian man was crushed to death by his own car at a McDonald’s drive-thru, according to local media reports.

Local police in Canada’s Vancouver called it a “tragic death.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Anthony Eyles, a 42-year-old father of two, was reportedly trying to pick up an item that he dropped while he was in McDonald’s drive-thru. He leaned out of the car only to be crushed by it.

His car rolled forward and collided with a wall, causing Eyles’ death.

“The driver was unable to free himself from the vehicle as he was pinned between the vehicle door and frame,” NBC News quoted local police as saying, based on surveillance footage of the event.

“Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene,” police added.

Read more:

US heart patient dies after being turned away from 43 ICUs at capacity due to COVID

Tiger King zookeeper Erik Cowie dies at 53

Indian teen dies after mistaking rat poison for toothpaste in Mumbai

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey
Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials
Top Content
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report
‘Made in UAE’: Expat entrepreneurs praise ‘Golden Visa’ scheme as eligibility expands ‘Made in UAE’: Expat entrepreneurs praise ‘Golden Visa’ scheme as eligibility expands
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More