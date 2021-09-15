.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Afghan diplomats call on international community to deny Taliban recognition

  • Font
A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to the posters of Taliban leaders Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Amir Khan Muttaqi (L) as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (AFP)
A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to the posters of Taliban leaders Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Amir Khan Muttaqi (L) as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (AFP)

Afghan diplomats call on international community to deny Taliban recognition

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A group of Afghan diplomats from Kabul’s deposed government issued on Wednesday a joint statement calling on the leaders of the international community to deny the Taliban formal recognition and blames them for leaving a nation “at the mercy of a terrorist group.”

The statement was signed by 24 officials who used to work in foreign embassies and international missions.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are disheartened that after twenty years of engagement, our allies are abandoning Afghanistan and leaving our people at the mercy of a terrorist group. We strongly believe that Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan is going to prolong Afghans’ suffering and willfurther undermine international security,” the diplomats wrote.

They added: “Taliban’s success in capturing power through illegal and violent means and establishing their government will have disastrous consequences for regional and global security as it emboldens terrorist and violent extremist groups around the world.”

The diplomats urged international leaders to “use all available means to put an end to Taliban violence against women, civil society, activists and journalists.”

They also called for the creation of a “politically negotiated, all-inclusive and legitimate government” in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15 and shortly after announced an all-male interim government made up of senior group figures.

Read more:

Pakistan PM: World should give Taliban ‘time’ on human rights, ‘incentivize’ group

Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report

Taliban demand US remove its leaders from terrorist blacklist, unfreeze Afghan assets

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US
Watch: Blinken laughs at senator’s conspiracy theory of Biden ‘mute button’ Watch: Blinken laughs at senator’s conspiracy theory of Biden ‘mute button’
Top Content
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More