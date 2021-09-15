.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 

  • Font
Hunters in the Faroe Islands slaughter 1,428 dolphins in one of the largest ever recorded massacres, turning the sea red with blood as the beaches were lined with their corpses. (Photo Courtesy: Sea Shepherd)
Hunters in the Faroe Islands slaughter 1,428 dolphins in one of the largest ever recorded massacres, turning the sea red with blood as the beaches were lined with their corpses. (Photo Courtesy: Sea Shepherd)

Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day

AFP, Copenhagen

Published: Updated:

The government of the Faroe Islands, an autonomous Danish territory, faced an outcry on Tuesday over the culling of more than 1,400 white-sided dolphins in a day in what was said to be the single biggest hunt in the northern archipelago.

“There is no doubt that the Faroese whale hunts are a dramatic sight to people unfamiliar to the hunts and slaughter of mammals,” a government spokesman told AFP.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The hunts are, nevertheless, well organized and fully regulated,” he said.

Traditionally, the North Atlantic islands – which have a population of around 50,000 people -- hunt pilot whales and not dolphins, the spokesman said.

“There are usually a few of them in the ‘grind’, but we normally don’t kill such a large number,” said a local television journalist, Hallur av Rana.

The “grindadrap” is a practice whereby the hunters first surround the whales with a wide semi-circle of fishing boats and then drive them into a bay to be beached and slaughtered.

“It looks quite extreme and it took some time to kill them all, while it’s usually pretty quick,” av Rana said.

Hunters in the Faroe Islands slaughter 1,428 dolphins in one of the largest ever recorded massacres, turning the sea red with blood as the beaches were lined with their corpses. (Photo Courtesy: Sea Shepherd)
Hunters in the Faroe Islands slaughter 1,428 dolphins in one of the largest ever recorded massacres, turning the sea red with blood as the beaches were lined with their corpses. (Photo Courtesy: Sea Shepherd)

Photos showing the bloodied corpses of more than 1,000 Atlantic white-sided dolphins on the beach sparked outrage on social media.

According to av Rana, although some 53 percent of the islands’ population are opposed to the “grind”, there no plans to abolish the practice. The authorities insist it is a sustainable way of hunting.

Sea Shepherd, a charity that campaigns against the hunting of whales and dolphins, described it as a “barbaric practice”.

According to local estimates, there are around 100,000 pilot whales in the waters around the Faroe Islands and around 600 were killed last year.

Read more:

Dogs of war find new Afghanistan home after being left behind after US withdrawal

More dogs, cats being abandoned as Lebanon’s crises take toll on man’s best friends

US troops left dogs behind in Afghanistan to be ‘tortured,’ ‘killed’: NGO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey Most UAE residents optimistic, confident about country’s COVID-19 response: Survey
Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials Al-Qaeda could use Afghanistan to attack US within 12 months: Intelligence officials
Top Content
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Mega-mansions, penthouses: Most expensive Dubai homes sold in 2021 Mega-mansions, penthouses: Most expensive Dubai homes sold in 2021
‘Made in UAE’: Expat entrepreneurs praise ‘Golden Visa’ scheme as eligibility expands ‘Made in UAE’: Expat entrepreneurs praise ‘Golden Visa’ scheme as eligibility expands
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More