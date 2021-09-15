EU chief pledges extra $118 mln in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday vowed to boost humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as she pledged the 27-nation bloc stands “by the Afghan people”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We must do everything to avert the real risk that is out there of a major famine and humanitarian disaster. And we will do our part, we will increase again, humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by 100 million euros ($118 million),” von der Leyen said in her annual State of the European Union address.

Read more:

EU to double international funding to protect nature: Commission chief

EU to donate 200 mln additional COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries