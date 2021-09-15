.
EU chief pledges extra $118 mln in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

A member of the Taliban forces points his gun at protesters, as Afghan demonstrators shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan protest, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan September 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

AFP, Strasbourg

Published: Updated:

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday vowed to boost humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as she pledged the 27-nation bloc stands “by the Afghan people”.

“We must do everything to avert the real risk that is out there of a major famine and humanitarian disaster. And we will do our part, we will increase again, humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by 100 million euros ($118 million),” von der Leyen said in her annual State of the European Union address.

