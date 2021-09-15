EU to double international funding to protect nature: Commission chief

The European Union will double its international funding to protect nature and halt the decline of the world’s biodiversity, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“I am proud to announce today that the European Union will double its external funding for biodiversity. In particular, for the most vulnerable countries,” von der Leyen said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Tech

The European Union’s future hinges on its level of technological prowess, in particular access to chips crucial for everything from smartphones to electric scooters to factories, von der Leyen said.

“Digital is the make-or-break issue,” she said.

She called for coordination at the European level to create a state of the art European chip ecosystem including production.

Read more:

EU to donate 200 mln additional COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries

New EU office probes suspected fraud worth $5.3 billion