Human remains discovered inside alligator which attacked elderly US man in Ida flood

An alligator which attacked a man in Louisiana in flood waters caused by Hurricane Ida has been captured and human remains have been found in its stomach.

Coroners have yet to determine whether the remains belong to that of 71-year-old Timothy Satterlee who has been missing since he was attacked by an alligator on August 30 in floodwaters outside of his home in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man’s wife witnessed the attack in Slidell, Louisiana. His wife called for help after she saw the alligator attacking him, cutting off his arms.

After witnessing the attack, his wife was able to pull him onto the steps of their home still alive but when she returned from getting help in a small boat he had disappeared, according to Fox News.

The attack sparked a two-week search for the alligator, and the giant reptile was caught and killed by deputies and wildlife officials on Monday near the area where the pensioner went missing.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and my sincere condolences and sympathy goes to the Satterlee family,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said on Monday, according to FOX 8.

“I know today’s findings does not bring their loved one back, but hopefully this can bring them some sort of closure. I am very proud of the hard, non-stop work, of my deputies and the other agencies who assisted, and I hope their persistence in finding this alligator will help the family with coping with their loss.”

We will continue to keep them in our prayers.”

Hurricane Ida blasted ashore in August as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US, knocking out power to New Orleans, and blowing roofs off buildings.

The hurricane also reversed the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushed from the Louisiana coast into one of the US’ most important industrial corridors.

Read more:

Alligator attacks elderly US man in Ida flood waters, body still missing

Giant Hurricane Ida strikes US shoreline, forces Mississippi river to flow backwards

Two-meter alligator interrupts work at Florida post office