.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ICC backs investigation into Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’ under Duterte

  • Font
Protesters hold photographs of alleged extra-judicial killings victims and mock mugshots of President Rodrigo Duterte, during a protest to commemorate Duterte's final year in office, in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)
Protesters hold photographs of alleged extra-judicial killings victims and mock mugshots of President Rodrigo Duterte, during a protest to commemorate Duterte's final year in office, in Manila, Philippines, June 30, 2021. (Reuters)

ICC backs investigation into Philippines’ ‘war on drugs’ under Duterte

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday approved a formal investigation into possible crimes against humanity allegedly committed under the leadership of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in the context of his “war on drugs.”

The judges approved a request by the court’s prosecutor to begin the investigation into potential murder as a crime against humanity.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Their assessment of material presented by prosecutors, who had asked for permission to investigate, was that “the so-called ‘war on drugs’ campaign cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation”, but rather amounted to a systematic attack on civilians.

Philippines’ Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination to stay in power World News Philippines’ Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination to stay in power

Human rights groups accuse Duterte of inciting deadly violence and say police have murdered unarmed drug suspects on a massive scale as part of the campaign. Police deny this, and Duterte says the police are under orders to kill only in self-defense.

In July, Duterte attacked the court, saying he would continue his fight against drugs. “I have never denied (it), and the ICC can record it: Those who destroy my country - I will kill you,” he said.

Although the Philippines has withdrawn from membership of the ICC, it was a member between July 2016 and March 2019, the period covered by the prospective investigation.

The judges said that relevant crimes appeared to have continued after that date, but that the court was limited to investigating those suspected to have occurred while the Philippines was a member.

Read more:

Duterte daughter Sara denies Philippine succession interest as expectation rises

Philippines’ Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination to stay in power

'Run, Sara, Run': Is Philippines' Duterte's daughter playing her father's game?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US Iran president selects hardline cabinet to drive hard bargain with US
Watch: Blinken laughs at senator’s conspiracy theory of Biden ‘mute button’ Watch: Blinken laughs at senator’s conspiracy theory of Biden ‘mute button’
Top Content
Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route Dead in the water: Northwest Passage will replace Suez as world’s transport route
Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’ Afghan women rebel against Taliban strict dress code: ‘Do not touch my clothes’
Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day  Saudia Airlines repaints planes to commemorate Saudi Arabia’s 91st National Day 
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it High stress levels increase heart attack risk, here’s what you can do to prevent it
Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report Conflict amongst Taliban leaders, deputy PM unhappy with government makeup: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More