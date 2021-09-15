Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘complete destruction’ of South Korean ties

The powerful sister of North Korea’s leader has criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in and threatened a “complete destruction” of relations hours after Moon said South Korea’s growing missile capabilities will serve as a “sure deterrence” against North Korean provocations.

Moon made the comments after South Korea’s first successful test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The test came hours after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles into the sea.

In a statement released by state media on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, criticized Moon’s description of the North Korean missile tests as a provocation, and warned of a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations if Moon continues with what she described as slander of North Korea.

