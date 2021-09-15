.
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘complete destruction’ of South Korean ties

A file photo taken on May 26, 2018 shows South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (L) shaking hands with Kim Yo Jong (2nd L), sister and close adviser to North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, before the second summit with Kim Jong Un at the north side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). (Handout/Dong-A Ilbo/AFP)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

The powerful sister of North Korea’s leader has criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in and threatened a “complete destruction” of relations hours after Moon said South Korea’s growing missile capabilities will serve as a “sure deterrence” against North Korean provocations.

Moon made the comments after South Korea’s first successful test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The test came hours after the South Korean and Japanese militaries said North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles into the sea.

In a statement released by state media on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, criticized Moon’s description of the North Korean missile tests as a provocation, and warned of a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations if Moon continues with what she described as slander of North Korea.

