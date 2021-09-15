.
UK PM Johnson to reshuffle his team of ministers

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves following a visit at Northwood Headquarters, the British Armed Forces Permanent Joint Headquarters, in Eastbury, northwest of London, on August 26, 2021. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves following a visit at Northwood Headquarters, the British Armed Forces Permanent Joint Headquarters, in Eastbury, northwest of London, on August 26, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his team of ministers on Wednesday to put in place a “strong and united team” to deliver on his 2019 election promise to tackle regional inequality, a source in his office said.

“The Prime Minister will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and leveling up the whole country,” the source said.

