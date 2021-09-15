UK PM Johnson to reshuffle his team of ministers

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshuffle his team of ministers on Wednesday to put in place a “strong and united team” to deliver on his 2019 election promise to tackle regional inequality, a source in his office said.

“The Prime Minister will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and leveling up the whole country,” the source said.

