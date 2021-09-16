.
Australia’s nuclear sub deal will help peace in Indo-Pacific: UK PM

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, May 12, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, May 12, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. (File photo: Reuters)

Australia’s nuclear sub deal will help peace in Indo-Pacific: UK PM

AFP, London

Published: Updated:

Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines “will help to safeguard the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

Johnson said the move, part of a new defense alliance between Britain, Australia and the US, was “not intended to be adversarial towards any other power”, after China branded the deal a “threat to regional stability.”

Read more:

China decries US, Britain, Australia security partnership

Britain: Submarine pact does not herald new Cold War with China

Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

