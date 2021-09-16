Australia’s nuclear sub deal will help peace in Indo-Pacific: UK PM

Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines “will help to safeguard the peace and security of the Indo-Pacific”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

Johnson said the move, part of a new defense alliance between Britain, Australia and the US, was “not intended to be adversarial towards any other power”, after China branded the deal a “threat to regional stability.”

