.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China decries US, Britain, Australia security partnership 

  • Font
Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, one of the UK's four nuclear warhead-carrying submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, west of Glasgow, Scotland on April 29, 2019. A tour of the submarine was arranged to mark fifty years of the continuous, at sea nuclear deterrent.
Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, one of the UK's four nuclear warhead-carrying submarines at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, west of Glasgow, Scotland on April 29, 2019. A tour of the submarine was arranged to mark fifty years of the continuous, at sea nuclear deterrent. (AP)

China decries US, Britain, Australia security partnership

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China’s foreign ministry on Thursday decried a new US-Britain-Australia security partnership that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying the three countries are damaging regional peace and stability.

China will closely monitor the situation, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

UK defense industry will get a boost from pact

Britain’s defense industry will get a boost from a new nuclear submarine pact to share US and British technology with Australia, defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Wallace said the pact was not a “betrayal” of the French, whose own submarine contract with Australia was canceled.

“There will be a boost for the British defense industry in this collaboration because we have sub-systems that Australia doesn’t have that we will be able to offer into that”,” Wallace told the BBC.

IAEA

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Australia, Britain and the US had informed it of their three-way security partnership that will give Australia access to US technology to build nuclear submarines.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that the countries had informed it “that a critical objective of this cooperation will be to maintain ‘the strength of both the nuclear non-proliferation regime and

Australia’s exemplary non-proliferation credentials’ and that they will be ‘engaging with the IAEA throughout the coming months’.”

Read more:

Britain: Submarine pact does not herald new Cold War with China

US move to dislodge France from Australia submarine deal is incoherent: Ministers

Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Emirates hiring 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs Emirates hiring 3,000 cabin crew a year after COVID-19 forced layoffs
More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study More than half of UAE residents affected by heart disease: Study
Top Content
Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day  Anger rages in Denmark’s Faroe Islands after 1,400 dolphins slaughtered in one day 
Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study Cats have seven different personality and behavioral traits: Study
Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet  Met Gala 2021: Top five best, most meaningful outfits on the Red Carpet 
Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘human capability development’ program
One million Nigerian children to miss school due to mass kidnappings, UNICEF says One million Nigerian children to miss school due to mass kidnappings, UNICEF says
Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs Snakes evolved from survivors of asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More