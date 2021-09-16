.
Death of Sahrawi is a blow for ISIS in Sahel: French minister

French Defence Minister Florence Parly leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
French Defense Minister Florence Parly. (Reuters)
Terrorism

Reuters, Paris

The death of the leader of ISIS in the Sahel region Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi is a decisive blow and ISIS in the region will have difficulty to replace him, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday.

“The death of Sahrawi is a decisive blow to [ISIS] in Sahel and its cohesion. It will have difficulty replacing its leader with someone of that importance,” Parly told a news conference.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that French military forces had killed Sahrawi, the leader of ISIS in the Greater Sahara.

