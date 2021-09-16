Death of Sahrawi is a blow for ISIS in Sahel: French minister

The death of the leader of ISIS in the Sahel region Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi is a decisive blow and ISIS in the region will have difficulty to replace him, French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The death of Sahrawi is a decisive blow to [ISIS] in Sahel and its cohesion. It will have difficulty replacing its leader with someone of that importance,” Parly told a news conference.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that French military forces had killed Sahrawi, the leader of ISIS in the Greater Sahara.

Read more:

France says head of ISIS in Sahara Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi has been killed

US reviewing if drone strike against ISIS in Afghanistan killed civilian aid worker

Libya says senior ISIS fugitive arrested