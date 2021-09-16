.
North Korea launches were test of new railway-borne missile system

People watch a television news broadcast showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on September 15, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The missiles fired by North Korea on Wednesday were a test of a new “railway-borne missile system”, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.

The missiles flew 800 km (497 miles) before striking a target in the sea off North Korea's east coast, KCNA said.

On Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese authorities announced they had detected the launch of two ballistic missiles from North Korea, just days after it tested a cruise missile that analysts said could have nuclear capabilities.

The test was conducted by a railway-borne missile regiment that had been organised earlier this year, the KCNA report said.

“The railway-borne missile system serves as an efficient counter-strike means capable of dealing a harsh multi-concurrent blow to the threat-posing forces,” said Pak Jong Chon, a North Korean Marshal and a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, who oversaw the test, according to KCNA.

Latest North Korea missile launch is not a threat to US, allies: US military

Explainer: What do North Korea’s missile tests reveal about Kim’s ambitions?

North Korea fires unidentified projectile into sea: South Korea’s military

