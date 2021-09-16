.
Pakistan tells UN it will continue Afghan aid

Afghan people walk inside a fenced corridor as they enter Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 25, 2021 following the Taliban's stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. (AFP)

The Associated Press

Pakistan’s interior minister has assured the UN refugee agency that his country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told visiting UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Thursday that no new Afghan refugees had entered Pakistan since the Taliban took control in neighboring Afghanistan last month.

According to a government statement, Ahmed said Pakistan has sent trucks carrying food for the Afghan people to help try to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. It said Grandi thanked Pakistan for hosting 3 million Afghan refugees in recent decades.

Since the Taliban toppled Afghanistan’s US-backed government Aug. 15, Pakistan has urged the world community to speed up efforts to avoid a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Pakistan says it cannot host any more Afghan refugees for several reasons, including financial constraints.

