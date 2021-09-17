Afghanistan G20 meeting to be held after UN assembly: Italy’s Foreign Minister

An ad hoc summit of the Group of 20 major economies to discuss Afghanistan will be held after the United Nations Assembly which ends on September 30, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview published on Friday.

“Yes, the G20 will be held after the Assembly General of the United Nations in New York, where I will be next week. On the margin of the UN Assembly there will be a meeting of the G20 Foreign ministers to prepare the extraordinary summit,” Di Maio told daily la Repubblica.

Di Maio said that Italy, which holds the rotating G20 presidency this year, has asked for agencies of the United Nations and non-profit organizations active in Afghanistan to be involved in the meeting.

