China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a joint press conference with the Greek Prime Minister following their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on November 11, 2019, as part of his two-day official visit to Greece. (AFP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a press conference. (File photo: AFP)
Afghanistan

China's President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China’s President Xi Jinping said via video that “relevant parties” in Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism and that China will provide more help to the country within its capacity, according to a report on a regional summit by state media.

“Certain countries” should assume their due responsibilities for Afghanistan’s future development as the “instigators” of the situation, he said, at a meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Afghanistan should be guided to be more open and inclusive, and to pursue moderate domestic and foreign policies, he said.

