China’s President Xi: Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism

China’s President Xi Jinping said via video that “relevant parties” in Afghanistan should eradicate terrorism and that China will provide more help to the country within its capacity, according to a report on a regional summit by state media.

“Certain countries” should assume their due responsibilities for Afghanistan’s future development as the “instigators” of the situation, he said, at a meeting of the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Afghanistan should be guided to be more open and inclusive, and to pursue moderate domestic and foreign policies, he said.

