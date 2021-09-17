.
Putin says Russia needs to work with the Taliban

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of heads of member states at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, held in Dushanbe, via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on September 17, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Afghanistan

Reuters, Moscow

Russia needs to work with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting of a China- and Russia-led security bloc, the Shanghai Cooperation organization (SCO).

Speaking via video link at the conference held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, Putin said Russia supported a United Nations conference on Afghanistan and that world powers should consider unfreezing Afghanistan’s assets.

