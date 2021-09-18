.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China conducts naval, aerial military exercises in areas southwest of Taiwan

  • Font
A Taiwan domestically-built Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) releases flares during annual Han Kuang military drill simulating the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan August 25, 2016. (File Photo: Reuters)
A Taiwan domestically-built Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) releases flares during annual Han Kuang military drill simulating the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) invading the island, in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan August 25, 2016. (File Photo: Reuters)

China conducts naval, aerial military exercises in areas southwest of Taiwan

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

China announced naval and aerial military exercises were conducted in areas southwest of Taiwan Friday, the second time in a month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Combat ships, early-warning aircraft and bombers were among the forces that joined the exercises “to improve integrated operational capability in territory southwest of Taiwan,” Shi Yi, spokesperson for the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, said in a statement Saturday, without saying how close to the democratically-ruled island the drills were.

Shi said military exercises will be “conducted regularly” based on the situation in the Taiwan Strait and the need to maintain sovereign security.

China had another drill in areas south of Taiwan in mid-August, with combat ships, anti-submarine aircraft and fighter jets among the forces that joined the exercises. Shi described repeated collusion between the US and Taiwan had become “the largest source of trouble for security and stability in the area.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in a statement Friday that ten Chinese military aircraft, including two Y-8s, two J-11s, and six J-16s, were detected in Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone.

Two US ships sailed through the Taiwan Strait in late August, in what both the US and Taiwanese administrations described as normal operations. Early last month, the Biden administration approved its first arms sale to Taiwan, a potential $750 million deal.

Read more:

Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

China applies to join Pacific trade pact to boost economic clout

US stresses support for Lithuania over China pressure

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
Top Content
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea
Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study
UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit
Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More