.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Punjab’s chief minister resigns ahead of Indian state elections amid deepening crisis

  • Font
ndia's Punjab state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (C) addresses a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of the Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations at Anand Amrit Park in Amritsar on August 14, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
India's Punjab state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh (C) addresses a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of the Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations at Anand Amrit Park in Amritsar on August 14, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Punjab’s chief minister resigns ahead of Indian state elections amid deepening crisis

Reuters, New Delhi 

Published: Updated:

The chief minister of Punjab, an Indian state on its northwest border with Pakistan, resigned on Saturday, deepening a crisis within the main opposition Congress party ahead of state elections scheduled before March.

Amarinder Singh, 79, submitted his resignation to the state’s governor after the party’s central leadership called a meeting of its state leaders later on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I feel humiliated,” Singh told reporters after submitting his resignation, referring to doubts voiced by the party’s central leadership over his ability to run the state.

Singh’s resignation could bolster the electoral chances for both regional parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party which have been facing protests by farmers for more than a year over three controversial laws, political analysts said.

“I will speak to my supporters and then will decide my future course of action,” Singh said when asked whether he would accept a new leader of the party to head the state.

“All options are open,” he said.

The Congress party, which has lost several state elections after losing national elections in 2019, has failed to put up a credible challenge to Modi who has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic, the farmers’ protests and the economy.

Read more:

India’s antitrust watchdog finds Google uses unfair trade practices

India, Russia hold talks on Afghanistan, express concerns on drugs, terrorism

Pandemic fuels EdTech boom in UAE, Google-backed startup sees surge in enrollment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Content
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea
Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study
Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More