Tropical Storm Odette slogs offshore of mid-Atlantic coast

Newly formed Tropical Storm Odette slogged off the mid-Atlantic coast late Friday and was expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

The poorly organized storm was traveling to the northeast at 10 mph (17 kph) late Friday evening and was about 265 miles (430 kilometers) southeast of Cape May, New Jersey, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Odette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend, forecasters said.

No tropical storm warnings or watches were issued.

Forecasters expect Odette to weaken to a post-tropical cyclone as it moves south of eastern Canada, potentially affecting Newfoundland.

It is only the fourth time since 1966 that 15 named Atlantic storms had developed by Sept. 17, according to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The other three times were in 2005, 2011 and 2020.

Read more:

UN holds emergency session on Somalia’s political crisis

UAE rejects European Parliament resolution on human rights as ‘incorrect’

The Taliban controlling Afghanistan is a headache Iran can do without