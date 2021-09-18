.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK identifies single case of ‘mad cow’ disease from Somerset farm

  • Font
Dairy cows are shown near Hanford, California, where a cow sickened with mad cow disease was found at a rendering plant during routine testing, in this still image from video April 25, 2012. (File photo: Reuters)
Dairy cows are shown near Hanford, California, where a cow sickened with mad cow disease was found at a rendering plant during routine testing, in this still image from video April 25, 2012. (File photo: Reuters)

UK identifies single case of ‘mad cow’ disease from Somerset farm

AFP

Published: Updated:

British officials have identified a single case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said this week that the dead animal had been removed from a farm in Somerset, southwest England, adding there was “no risk to food safety.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The UK’s overall risk status for BSE remains at ‘controlled’ and there is no risk to food safety or public health,” said Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

APHA will launch a “thorough investigation of the herd, the premises, potential sources of infection and will produce a full report on the incident in due course.”

Five cases of BSE, which was linked to fatal human condition Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease in humans, have been identified in Britain since 2014.

Britain culled millions of cows during an epidemic of the disease in the 1990s.

Read more:

Brazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

Brazil suspends beef exports to China over ‘atypical’ mad cow case

This worm could usher in medical miracles

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion Six months on Lebanon’s south coast oil spill cleanup nears completion
Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Four in five UAE residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Content
Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea Saudi Crown Prince, Qatari emir and top UAE security official meet in Red Sea
Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study Sinopharm’s COVID-19 booster reverses antibody decline: Study
Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources Taliban shootout in palace sidelines leader who dealt with US: Sources
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future’, new era of bilateral ties
Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence Watch: RPG fired by Hezbollah supporter lands inside nearby residence
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More