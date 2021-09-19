.
Russia’s pro-Putin party wins parliamentary vote, exit polls show

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link in Moscow, Russia, December 27, 2016. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY/File Photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video link in Moscow, Russia, December 27, 2016. (Reuters)

Reuters

The ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, is on course to win a three-day parliamentary election, initial results and an exit poll showed on Sunday.

With just 9 percent of ballots counted nationwide, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had won 38.57 percent of the vote.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Separately, an exit poll conducted by INSOMAR and published by Russia's RIA news agency predicted United Russia would win just over 45 percent of the vote.

The party won just over 54 percent of the vote in 2016, the last time a parliamentary election was held. It has since faced a slump in its popularity due to malaise over years of faltering living standards.

Initial results showed the Communist Party finishing in second place with 25.17 percent of the vote, followed by the nationalist LDPR party with 9.6 percent.

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had urged Russians to follow his tactical voting strategy, which amounts to supporting the candidate most likely to defeat United Russia in a given electoral district.

Read more:

Navalny’s allies urge Russians to vote for Communist Party to hurt United Russia

Russia’s Putin quarantines after close contacts test positive for COVID-19

Russia election breaks international law: Ukraine FM

