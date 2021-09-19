.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work

  • Font
Afghan women walk down a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghan women walk down a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work

The Associated Press, Kabul 

Published: Updated:

The interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers.

Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women.

Taliban lies will build a generation of Afghan women becoming second-class citizens Opinion Taliban lies will build a generation of Afghan women becoming second-class citizens

Namony’s comments were another sign that the Taliban are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam, including restrictions on women in public life, despite their initial promises of tolerance and inclusion. In their previous rule in the 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools and jobs.

The mayor says a final decision about female employees in Kabul municipal departments is still pending, and that they would draw their salaries in the meantime.

He says that before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last month, just under one-third of close to 3,000 city employees were women who worked in all departments.

Read more:

Taliban beat women with whips, sticks for protesting all-male interim govt

Taliban lies will build a generation of Afghan women becoming second-class citizens

Senior Taliban member says women should not work alongside men

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed
UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Saudi Arabia desert camel carvings dated to around 7,000 years ago Saudi Arabia desert camel carvings dated to around 7,000 years ago
Family of Yemeni officer shares final letter after Houthis carry out execution Family of Yemeni officer shares final letter after Houthis carry out execution
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More