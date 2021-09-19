.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey is ready for talks with Armenia: Erdogan

  • Font
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech following a parade in the northern part of Cyprus' divided capital Nicosia, in the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, on July 20, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech following a parade in the northern part of Cyprus' divided capital Nicosia, in the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, on July 20, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Turkey is ready for talks with Armenia: Erdogan

AFP, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkey’s president on Sunday said his country was ready for talks with Armenia but added Yerevan needed to take steps towards opening a controversial transport link through its territory.

Armenia and Turkey never established diplomatic relations and their shared border has been closed since the 1990s.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Their relationship is strained by WWI-era mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, atrocities Armenia insists amount to a genocide.

The ties have further deteriorated due to Turkey’s support for its regional ally Azerbaijan, which fought with Armenia last year for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

But earlier this month, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Yerevan was prepared to hold discussions on repairing relations with Ankara.

“If he (Pashinyan) would like to meet with Tayyip Erdogan, then certain steps should be taken,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at an Istanbul airport before leaving for New York where he will attend the annual UN General Assembly meetings.

He was referring to the creation of a transit corridor that would have to go through Armenia to connect Azerbaijan to its Nakchivan enclave that borders Turkey and Iran.

“We are not closed to talks (with Armenia), we will hold the talks,” Erdogan said.

“I hope that not a negative but a positive approach will prevail there,” he said. “God willing, the problem between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be overcome with the opening of the corridors.”

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan and Russia’s Putin to discuss Syria in Sochi

Armenia takes rival Azerbaijan to top UN court

Azerbaijan to host joint military drills in Baku for Pakistan, Turkey

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed Israeli researchers say too soon to know how many Pfizer booster shots needed
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19 Abu Dhabi to remove COVID-19 testing requirement at border starting Sep. 19
Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley Lebanon seizes 20 tons of ammonium nitrate in eastern Bekaa Valley
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation UK boxer Amir Khan kicked off US flight for COVID-19 mask rule violation
Family of Yemeni officer shares final letter after Houthis carry out execution Family of Yemeni officer shares final letter after Houthis carry out execution
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More