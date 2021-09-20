After bomb attacks on Taliban, group says ISIS not a threat, can be thwarted

The Taliban does not consider ISIS to be a threat and the group is capable of preventing its assaults, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Monday after the extremist group targeted Taliban fighters with a series of bomb attacks over two days.

“ISIS is not a threat because it is a hated ideology among the people. No Afghans support them… Our efforts against ISIS have been very effective in the past and we have a good strategy to thwart them,” Afghan news outlet TOLOnews quoted Mujahid as saying.

He added that two groups have been arrested in connection with the latest attacks which occurred on Saturday and Sunday.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the series of bomb attacks in Afghanistan which targeted the Taliban.

The extremist group said 35 Taliban fighters were either killed or wounded in the blasts that targeted Taliban vehicles in Jalalabad city, the provincial center of Nangarhar.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on August 15, the West has raised concerns over the country becoming a haven for terrorist organizations.

The Afghan group has since vowed to not allow Afghanistan to become a hotbed for terrorism but the international community remains skeptically watchful.

ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul airport on August 26 which killed over 100 Afghan civilians in addition to 13 US servicemen prior to the US forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 31.

