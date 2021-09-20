.
.
.
.
Climate activists stage another protest, block major London motorway again

Members of Insulate Britain, demanding that the British government helps provide insulation for 29 million homes, block part of the M25 motorway near London, Britain, September 20, 2021, in this image obtained from social media. Insulate Britain. (Reuters)
Protests

Reuters, London 

Published: Updated:

Climate change protesters ignored criticism from politicians and the police to stage another protest to disrupt rush hour traffic using London’s busy M25 orbital motorway on Monday, leading to long tailbacks.

The activists from Insulate Britain, which wants the British government to commit to providing insulation for 29 million homes, blocked slip roads, glued themselves to the road and poured paint onto the motorway carriageway.

It is the fourth such action in the last week to disrupt the M25 by the group. It sent a letter to the Highways Agency and police on Sunday to warn them that their campaign would go on until the government met its demands.

Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel has described the protests as unacceptable and said the police must take decisive action.

Photo of seahorse dragging a mask wins award, reveals troubling pollution reality Variety Photo of seahorse dragging a mask wins award, reveals troubling pollution reality

Angry motorists have said the action was stopping people from getting to work and hospital appointments, and that it was alienating the public from the group’s cause.

“Protesters have made it clear that they intend to continue causing disruption,” said Chief Superintendent Nick Caveney of Hertfordshire police which said it had made 29 arrests on Monday.

“Not only is purposely blocking a highway incredibly dangerous, it also affects thousands of members of the public who are stuck in delays as a result.”

