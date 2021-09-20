.
EU Chief says France’s treatment in Australia, US, UK submarine deal ‘unacceptable’

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron speak prior to a European Union Summit at the Europa building in Brussels on December 12, 2019. (AFP)
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron speak prior to a European Union Summit at the Europa building in Brussels on December 12, 2019. (AFP)

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The way France was treated when the US, Britain and Australia signed a security alliance and submarine deal undercutting Paris’ preexisting contract with Canberra is “unacceptable,” EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told CNN on Monday.

“There are a lot of open questions that have to be answered. One of our member states has been treated in a way that is not acceptable,” she said.

She demanded that a clarification be offered before the states can carry on with “business as usual”.

The US and Britain announced on September 15 a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, which is widely seen as a move to counter China’s growing influence in the region.

Australia then scrapped a 2016 multi-billion-dollar contract with France to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.

The announcement enraged Paris that accused the Washington of “duplicity”, and Canberra of “betrayal” and declared that a crisis struck at the heart of Western alliances.

France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia.

In Brussels, diplomats said that the 27-member EU was broadly behind France in its disagreement, but so far they have stopped short of publicly backing France's most aggressive comments.

With AFP

