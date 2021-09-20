.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fear of beauty parlors spreads in Afghanistan as Taliban crackdown on women’s freedom

  • Font
A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)
A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)
Afghanistan

Fear of beauty parlors spreads in Afghanistan as Taliban crackdown on women’s freedom

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Afghan makeup artist Fatema Aaraa said on Saturday that women clients no longer come to her beauty salon because they fear the Taliban.

“Until two months ago, many brides used to sit at this table [for makeup] and it was very crowded here, but as you can see, now no one (women) leaves their house out of fear, and they are not willing to go to beauty salon,” Aaraa told Reuters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

When the Taliban was in power two decades ago, women had to cover their faces and those who broke the rules sometimes suffered humiliation and public beatings by religious police.

While the new Taliban regime has promised to allow women more freedoms, there have been reports of women being barred from going to work, and some being beaten in recent weeks for protesting Taliban rule.

Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work World News Afghanistan Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work

“Women tremble and are afraid that the Taliban will enter the beauty salon and say why are you in this shape? Why are you doing make-up? Or, this is a non-Islamic place. In general, people are afraid,” said Aaraa.

In recent weeks, a number of beauty salons’ signs in Kabul, which usually show women and brides with make-up, have been sprayed with white and black colored sprays to hide the faces.

The facade of a beauty salon is pictured with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)
The facade of a beauty salon is pictured with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul on August 18, 2021. (AFP)

Read more:

Taliban tell hundreds of women in Afghanistan to stay home, not report to work

Taliban beat women with whips, sticks for protesting all-male interim govt

Afghan activists protest outside women affairs ministry shuttered by Taliban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Top Content
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Bomb targets Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports Bomb targets Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More