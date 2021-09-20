.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

First polls open in Canada’s snap national election, survey shows tight race

  • Font
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Canada, September 9, 2021. (Reuters)
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, left to right, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole take part in the federal election English-language Leaders debate in Gatineau, Canada, September 9, 2021. (Reuters)

First polls open in Canada’s snap national election, survey shows tight race

AFP

Published: Updated:

Voting began Monday in Canada’s national election, with surveys showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in a very tight race against rookie conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

Polls opened at 1100 GMT in the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland, the first of the country’s six time zones.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Polls will be open in westernmost British Columbia until 0200 GMT Tuesday, although the results may not be available until the next day due to a high number of mail-in ballots.

Read more:

Justin Trudeau warns against vote split in dead heat Canada election

Canada’s PM Trudeau denies wanting his ex-justice minister to lie as election looms

Canada’s Trudeau, trailing in polls, defends early election call

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More