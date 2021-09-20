First polls open in Canada’s snap national election, survey shows tight race

Voting began Monday in Canada’s national election, with surveys showing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in a very tight race against rookie conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

Polls opened at 1100 GMT in the Atlantic island province of Newfoundland, the first of the country’s six time zones.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Polls will be open in westernmost British Columbia until 0200 GMT Tuesday, although the results may not be available until the next day due to a high number of mail-in ballots.

Read more:

Justin Trudeau warns against vote split in dead heat Canada election

Canada’s PM Trudeau denies wanting his ex-justice minister to lie as election looms

Canada’s Trudeau, trailing in polls, defends early election call