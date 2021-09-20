.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Four charged with ‘anti-semitic abuse’ during pro-Palestinian protest in London

  • Font
Pro-Palestinian protesters (L) with a Palestinian flag are at a police cordon separating them from demonstrators rallying in support of Israel outside the Israeli Embassy in central London on May 23, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/AFP)
Pro-Palestinian protesters (L) with a Palestinian flag are at a police cordon separating them from demonstrators rallying in support of Israel outside the Israeli Embassy in central London on May 23, 2021. (Tolga Akmen/AFP)

Four charged with ‘anti-semitic abuse’ during pro-Palestinian protest in London

AFP

Published: Updated:

Four men in Britain have been charged for allegedly shouting anti-Semitic abuse and threats during a pro-Palestinian protest in north London earlier this year, police said on Monday.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the four, all from Blackburn, in northwest England, were charged with “using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behavior, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred.”

The men were arrested after video circulated on social media in May which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car travelling in a convoy decorated with Palestinian flags.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The protest was one of several held across Britain in response to the worst violence in years between Israel and Palestinian militants, and prompted an increased police presence in Jewish areas of the British capital.

The four men charged, aged 24, 25, 26 and 27, were due to appear in court in London on Wednesday, the Met said.

Read more:

East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah becomes emblem of Palestinian struggle

Coronavirus conspiracies fuel anti-Semitic incidents in UK: Report

Jerusalem Violence: Instagram, Twitter blame glitches for deleting Palestinian posts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More