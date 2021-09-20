.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

In major drug bust, India seizes $2.7 bln of heroin from Afghanistan at port

  • Font
File photo of Indian policemen stand guard at the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) office. (Reuters)
A file photo of Indian policemen stand guard at the Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) office. (Reuters)
Afghanistan

In major drug bust, India seizes $2.7 bln of heroin from Afghanistan at port

AFP

Published: Updated:

Nearly three tons of heroin with a street value of $2.7 billion from Afghanistan have been seized from a western Indian port in a major bust, officials said Monday.

Two Indians were arrested after the heroin, which was kept in two containers marked as carrying talc, was found by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mundra Port in the western state of Gujarat, the government agency said.

The consignment – with one container carrying nearly 2,000 kilograms (4,409 pounds) of heroin and another holding nearly 1,000 kilograms – originated from Afghanistan and was shipped from a port in Iran to Gujarat, the DRI said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Searches have been conducted in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat,” the agency said in a statement.

It added that the shipment was estimated to be worth 200 billion rupees ($2.7 billion).

The investigation also allegedly uncovered the involvement of Afghan nationals, the DRI said, although no one else has been arrested so far.

Afghanistan is the world’s biggest producer of heroin, supplying between 80-90 percent of global output.

Heroin production has boomed in Afghanistan in recent years, helping fund the Taliban which returned to power in August.

Read more:

Azerbaijan seizes more than half tonne of heroin shipment bound for Europe

Afghanistan’s illegal opium and heroin trade a boon for Taliban

India, Russia hold talks on Afghanistan, express concerns on drugs, terrorism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emirates Airline ramps up US flights from Oct. ahead of Expo 2020
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More