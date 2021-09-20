.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kremlin confirms upcoming Erdogan talks on Syria

  • Font
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 14, 2019. (AFP)
A file photo shows Russian President Putin meets with his Turkish counterpart Erdogan in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on February 14, 2019. (AFP)

Kremlin confirms upcoming Erdogan talks on Syria

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Russia for talks soon to discuss issues including the conflict in Syria, where Moscow and Ankara back opposing sides.

Two Turkish officials told Reuters on Friday that Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold talks later this month, with the violence in northwestern Syria likely to be the main item on the agenda.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Friday, two Turkish officials said that President Erdogan will visit Russia later this month for talks with his Russian counterpart about the violence in northwestern Syria, where Moscow and Ankara back opposing sides.

In another development, Syria’s defense minister met Sunday with Jordan’s army chief in Amman after Syrian troops captured several rebel-held areas near Jordan’s border, state media reported.

The Hala Akhbar news site, which is linked to Jordan’s military, reported that the meeting between Jordanian Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Syrian Gen. Ali Habib was “to increase coordination in the field of border security to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries.”

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan and Russia’s Putin to discuss Syria in Sochi

US hits out at Assad regime, ‘very concerned’ about latest violence in Syria’s Daraa

Ceasefire talks underway after deadly clashes in Syria’s Daraa: Monitor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence UAE bolsters mental health services, experts urge residents not to suffer in silence
The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout The Taliban and ISIS: A history of their fallout
Top Content
Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests Watch: First cars enter Abu Dhabi from Dubai without need for COVID-19 entry tests
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials Mass shooting at Russia university leaves six dead, six injured: Officials
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More