Kremlin confirms upcoming Erdogan talks on Syria

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Russia for talks soon to discuss issues including the conflict in Syria, where Moscow and Ankara back opposing sides.

Two Turkish officials told Reuters on Friday that Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold talks later this month, with the violence in northwestern Syria likely to be the main item on the agenda.

In another development, Syria’s defense minister met Sunday with Jordan’s army chief in Amman after Syrian troops captured several rebel-held areas near Jordan’s border, state media reported.

The Hala Akhbar news site, which is linked to Jordan’s military, reported that the meeting between Jordanian Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Syrian Gen. Ali Habib was “to increase coordination in the field of border security to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries.”

