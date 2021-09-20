.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Migrants flown out of Texas border city after thousands cross Rio Grande from Mexico

  • Font
People board an U.S. Coast Guard airplane at the Del Rio International Airport as U.S. authorities accelerate removal of migrants at border with Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 19, 2021. (Reuters)
People board an US Coast Guard airplane at the Del Rio International Airport as US authorities accelerate removal of migrants at border with Mexico, in Del Rio, Texas, US, September 19, 2021. (Reuters)

Migrants flown out of Texas border city after thousands cross Rio Grande from Mexico

Reuters

Published: Updated:

US authorities flew migrants out of a Texas border city on Sunday where thousands of mostly Haitians had gathered under a bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river from Mexico.

Reuters journalists saw a white bus escorted by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents enter the Del Rio airport, then a group boarding a Coast Guard plane. A police source said the people were migrants and a source familiar with airport operations said the aircraft was heading to El Paso, Texas.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, Tom Cartwright of the advocacy group Witness at the Border who tracks US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) flights, told Reuters three flights left Texas - one from Laredo and two from San Antonio - on Sunday carrying Haitians to Haiti.

ICE spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants gathered near Texas World News US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants gathered near Texas

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Saturday that it was accelerating expulsions to Haiti, sending more CBP agents to the area, and other steps to address the humanitarian and political challenge posed by thousands of people sheltering in increasingly squalid conditions under the bridge that links Del Rio with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico.

Officials on both sides of the border have said most of the migrants were from Haiti.

Reuters saw a dozen law enforcement officers on the US side of the border on Sunday, some on horses. A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter circled overhead, and yellow tape reading “sheriff’s line do not cross” was strung up.

Haitian Jean Agenord, his Chilean wife Makarena Vines and their 17-month-old son were stopped from crossing on Sunday.

Agenord, resting his arms on a cardboard box, his feet still in the water, told Reuters the family had spent all their money and didn’t have a place to stay in Mexico.

“I can’t cross here, I can’t cross there,” he said. “What am I going to do?”

The couple asked locals whether they knew a place to stay in Mexico, saying they would try to cross again.

The embankment on the Mexico side was strewn with water bottles and take-out boxes, signs of the many people who had crossed the river into the United States to await immigration processing. Migrants had been wading back into Mexico to buy supplies to take to the camp under the bridge, but appeared no longer able to do so on Sunday.

Read more:

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants gathered near Texas

Germany’s Merkel condemns Belarus’ treatment of refugees

Merkel says ‘unacceptable’ to use refugees to apply pressure on Poland, EU members

Lithuania border guards to turn away migrants coming from Belarus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Top Content
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
Bomb targets Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports Bomb targets Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
Dutch, world’s tallest people, could be shrinking due to poor diet: Study Dutch, world’s tallest people, could be shrinking due to poor diet: Study
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More