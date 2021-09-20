Several dead after unknown individual opens fire at university in Russia’s Perm
Four people have been injured after an unknown individual opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, the university’s press office told Reuters.
At least three people died as a result of the shooting, Interfax cited a source as saying.
Video footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.
Gunman attacks a university in the Russian city of Perm. Deaths and injuries being reported.— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 20, 2021
Faculty and students were filmed jumping out of windows pic.twitter.com/DyNHPEaLwR
Developing