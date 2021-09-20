.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Several dead after unknown individual opens fire at university in Russia’s Perm

  • Font
Breaking News USE THIS

Several dead after unknown individual opens fire at university in Russia’s Perm

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Four people have been injured after an unknown individual opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, the university’s press office told Reuters.

At least three people died as a result of the shooting, Interfax cited a source as saying.

Video footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.

Developing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park Lebanon’s skateboarding scene revived with new Beirut park
Top Content
Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister Houthi execution of nine civilians, including minor, a terror crime: Yemen minister
ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan ISIS claims responsibility for attacks on Taliban in Afghanistan
West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France? West imploding over submarines deal: What is going on with US, UK, Australia, France?
Bomb targets Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports Bomb targets Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad: Reports
Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing  Dubai updates COVID-19 workplace, elevator protocols, reduces social distancing 
Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report Israel used ‘killer robot’ machine gun to assassinate Iran nuclear scientist: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More