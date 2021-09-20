Several dead after unknown individual opens fire at university in Russia’s Perm

Four people have been injured after an unknown individual opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, the university’s press office told Reuters.

At least three people died as a result of the shooting, Interfax cited a source as saying.

Video footage showed people jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building.

Faculty and students were filmed jumping out of windows pic.twitter.com/DyNHPEaLwR — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 20, 2021

Developing