.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden says US starting ‘era of relentless diplomacy’ after Afghanistan

  • Font
President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 21, 2021. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Sept. 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Biden says US starting ‘era of relentless diplomacy’ after Afghanistan

AFP

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that America is “opening a new era of relentless diplomacy” following the end of the war in Afghanistan.

Biden also said the United States would be prepared to use force “if necessary” but that military power must be a “tool of last resort.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The mission must be clear and achievable, undertaken with informed consent of the American people and whenever possible in partnership with our allies,” he added.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020 Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
Top Content
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal
US blasts rhetoric by ally of Ethiopia PM who compared Tigrayans to the devil US blasts rhetoric by ally of Ethiopia PM who compared Tigrayans to the devil
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More