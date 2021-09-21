CIA director’s team member hit by Havana syndrome during trip to India: Report

A member of the CIA appears to have been sickened by the “Havana syndrome” earlier this month during a trip to India with CIA chief Bill Burns, it was reported Monday.

The incident marks the latest reported case of the sickness, which is reported to cause severe dizziness, migraines and even memory lapses.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Havana syndrome was first reported by American diplomats and officials based at the US Embassy in Cuba five years ago.

In July, Burns revealed that at least 100 CIA officers and relatives had been sickened by the method used of “directed energy beams” at an individual.

This month’s latest incident involved a member of the CIA director’s team traveling with him to India.

“Burns was fuming with anger,” CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. “Some officials at the CIA viewed the chilling episode as a direct message to Burns that no one is safe, including those working directly for the nation’s top spy,” the report added.

However, the India incident has rattled CIA officials due to the secrecy of scheduled trips Burns takes.

The CIA did not comment on the incident but said there were ongoing studies and investigations into how the Havana syndrome attacks are carried out.

Russia has been widely accused of initiating the energy attacks, but no evidence has been found yet.

Read more: US intelligence still unsure of Havana syndrome’s cause sickening diplomats